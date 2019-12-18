Search

Advanced search

Opinion

What do people really make of Norwich's Christmas lights?

PUBLISHED: 16:34 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 18 December 2019

The Christmas lights at Norwich Market and City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Christmas lights at Norwich Market and City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich's Christmas lights have fallen victim to negative criticism on Facebook.

The Christmas lights in the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Christmas lights in the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But we think the lights this year have put the fine city in the festive spirit.

The Business Improvement District invests in a lot of the decorations around the city, including the tunnel of light, and Intu Chapelfield and Castle Quarter are also responsible for many of the lights.

But what do the people of Norwich really make of the decorations?

Mabel Francis said: "I think they are beautiful and I think the tunnel is amazing.

The Christmas lights in Davey Place to the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Christmas lights in Davey Place to the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I just love it this year! And I like all the lights in the trees and everything, it's really pretty."

Kate Harding from Norwich added: "I like the tunnel of light.

You may also want to watch:

"I've only lived in Norwich a year, so I like the tunnel of light I think it's beautiful. I think they're done really tastefully."

Norwich Christmas lights. The Tunnel of Light. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich Christmas lights. The Tunnel of Light. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Margaret Jones said: "I think that they are wonderful.

"I'm with my grandson who just keeps going 'wow' and my daughter's bringing her children up to look as well so yes I think it's very effective."

A market stall holder said: "The city hall with the trees looks quite nice in the dark."

Robert Sands from Cromer said: "They are very attractive, they're good, they bring people into the city, creates a nice environment for the people of the city."

The Christmas lights at the Assembly House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Christmas lights at the Assembly House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rebecca Kyd from Aylsham said: "I wish they kept the twinkling fairy lights all year round! Makes the city really cute and they walking around makes it look really pretty."

Despite the positive response some still think that the Christmas lights are disappointing.

Phillip Francis from Norwich said: "There isn't a lot. I think they could do more. It used to be a lot better than that."

Let us know what you think of the sparkling city in the comments.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener and other parents at Heartsease Primary Academy handing in a petition against changes to the schools pack lunch policy. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Dogs targeted with poison hidden in chocolate

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery

Injury worry for Canaries fans as defender is spotted in leg brace

Ben Godfrey would appear to be an injury doubt ahead of Norwich City's home game against Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

‘Hucks is a legend - we miss you!’ - Bizarre tribute to City legend spotted at Ally Pally

Fallon Sherrock begins her walk out ahead of the match against Ted Evetts, with a tribute to Darren Huckerby in the background (top right) Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists