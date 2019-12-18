Opinion

What do people really make of Norwich's Christmas lights?

The Christmas lights at Norwich Market and City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich's Christmas lights have fallen victim to negative criticism on Facebook.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Christmas lights in the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights in the Royal Arcade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But we think the lights this year have put the fine city in the festive spirit.

The Business Improvement District invests in a lot of the decorations around the city, including the tunnel of light, and Intu Chapelfield and Castle Quarter are also responsible for many of the lights.

But what do the people of Norwich really make of the decorations?

Mabel Francis said: "I think they are beautiful and I think the tunnel is amazing.

The Christmas lights in Davey Place to the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights in Davey Place to the City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I just love it this year! And I like all the lights in the trees and everything, it's really pretty."

Kate Harding from Norwich added: "I like the tunnel of light.

You may also want to watch:

"I've only lived in Norwich a year, so I like the tunnel of light I think it's beautiful. I think they're done really tastefully."

Norwich Christmas lights. The Tunnel of Light. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norwich Christmas lights. The Tunnel of Light. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Margaret Jones said: "I think that they are wonderful.

"I'm with my grandson who just keeps going 'wow' and my daughter's bringing her children up to look as well so yes I think it's very effective."

A market stall holder said: "The city hall with the trees looks quite nice in the dark."

Robert Sands from Cromer said: "They are very attractive, they're good, they bring people into the city, creates a nice environment for the people of the city."

The Christmas lights at the Assembly House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas lights at the Assembly House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rebecca Kyd from Aylsham said: "I wish they kept the twinkling fairy lights all year round! Makes the city really cute and they walking around makes it look really pretty."

Despite the positive response some still think that the Christmas lights are disappointing.

Phillip Francis from Norwich said: "There isn't a lot. I think they could do more. It used to be a lot better than that."

Let us know what you think of the sparkling city in the comments.