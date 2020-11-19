Search

Charity festive lights display going ‘from strength to strength’

PUBLISHED: 18:14 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 19 November 2020

The annual Christmas lights display at 8 Mimosa Walk in Lowestoft is to return and raise funds for the Topcats charity. Picture: Lewis Hugman

Archant

A popular Christmas lights display is set to make a welcome return from next weekend.

Raising funds for Topcats, to help the Lowestoft charity continue its great work supporting children and adults with additional needs, the festive lights display is set to delight once more as it is showcased at 8 Mimosa Walk in Lowestoft.

The annual display will be running from November 28 through until January 2, between 4pm and 9pm.

Organiser Lewis Hugman said: “The display is now in its third year of running and continues to go from strength to strength.

“At the end of last year’s display part of it was destroyed by mindless vandals causing over £200 worth of damage.

“But we decided to continue and to not let the bad experience tarnish the good work we do for our community.

“This year we have stepped the display up and invested heavily in the future of the display.”

With more than £700 invested this year in electrical work, new lights and a CCTV system, funds will be raised to boost the Topcats charity.

Cash donations can be left in the donation box or via the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/topcats-christmas-lights

Visit m.facebook.com/Mimosa-walk-charity-christmas-lights-111426197359844/?__tn__=%2Cg for further details.

