Christmas lights dazzle at homes across Norfolk
- Credit: Kerri Fitt
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas for dozens of homes in Norfolk.
People across the county have responded in their droves to a campaign to lift spirits during the festive season.
The Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper, called for families and households to get creative and pull together after what has been a tough year for the county due to coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.
As well as community-led events, such as the Light the Night Lantern Celebration organised by Kat Downes, from Hellesdon, homeowners have adorned their homes with dazzling light displays.
From an illuminated Father Christmas in Norwich to a wintery blue displayed in Brooke, they have pulled out all the stops.
But the campaign is not over yet.To send in your festive pictures email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk