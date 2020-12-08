Christmas lights dazzle at homes across Norfolk

Gallery

Published: 2:56 PM December 8, 2020

A home in the NR5 area of Norwich adorned with Christmas lights. - Credit: Kerri Fitt

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas for dozens of homes in Norfolk.

People across the county have responded in their droves to a campaign to lift spirits during the festive season.

Christmas lights at a home in Brooke. - Credit: Andrew Gibson

The Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper, called for families and households to get creative and pull together after what has been a tough year for the county due to coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

As well as community-led events, such as the Light the Night Lantern Celebration organised by Kat Downes, from Hellesdon, homeowners have adorned their homes with dazzling light displays.

A Christmas light display in Martham. - Credit: Marie Mcloud

From an illuminated Father Christmas in Norwich to a wintery blue displayed in Brooke, they have pulled out all the stops.

But the campaign is not over yet.To send in your festive pictures email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk

Christmas light in Roughton. - Credit: Amanda Wells

Lights on The Street in Hevingham. - Credit: Mandy Gray



