Neighbours transform close into winter wonderland in memory of 'little fighter'

PUBLISHED: 08:17 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 12 December 2019

Nell and Tristan Cork with some of the community in Hethersett who have all been decorating their homes to raise money in memory of Finnbar Cork. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Nell and Tristan Cork with some of the community in Hethersett who have all been decorating their homes to raise money in memory of Finnbar Cork. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Neighbours in a Norfolk village have rallied together to illuminate their street, in memory of a little boy who lost his battle with childhood brain cancer.

Nell Cork, Holy Phillips, Dougie Ketley and Freddie Ketley enjoy the lights in Park Green, Hetherseet that are there to raise money in memory of Finnbar Cork. Picture: Neil Perry / ArchantNell Cork, Holy Phillips, Dougie Ketley and Freddie Ketley enjoy the lights in Park Green, Hetherseet that are there to raise money in memory of Finnbar Cork. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Families living on Park Green in Hethersett have decked their homes with lights and festive decorations, in memory of five-year-old Finnbar Cork, who died of a brain tumour in 2016.

Finnbar's family hope the lights will raise money for charity founded in his memory, Finnbar's Force, and serve as a tribute to their "little fighter".

At least 400 people turned out to the Park Green light switch on ceremony, held on December 1, which featured a snow machine, a live choir and mulled wine.

More than £700 has been donated since the launch event, and the family hopes that  people will continue to support the cause throughout the festive period.

Nell and Tristan Cork at Park Green in Hethersett where the whole road have decorated their homes to raise money in memory of Finnbar Cork. Picture: Neil Perry / ArchantNell and Tristan Cork at Park Green in Hethersett where the whole road have decorated their homes to raise money in memory of Finnbar Cork. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Among those backing the fundraiser is nine-year-old Freddie Ketley, who grew up on the same street as Finnbar, and was one of his best friends.

In a handwritten letter, the little boy said: "This charity is really important and close to my heart because Finnbar was my best friend since I was a baby. I miss Finnbar every day."

According to Finnbar's father, Tristan Cork, the support from neighbours had helped the family find a reason to smile during the tough Christmas period.

He said: "It's lovely to see the amount of joy it's given people. This time of year is hard, anyone that's grieving will tell you Christmas is one of the worst times of year. I normally approach it with my eyes closed because its so tough. But this has given us something to make it feel a bit more positive. Nothing will take away the sadness, but little things like this can make you smile, and that's important."

Finnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's ForceFinnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's Force

Finnbar's Force, founded by Finnbar's parents, Clair and Tristan Cork, has raised thousands of pounds for research into childhood brain cancers, and has helped several families with bursaries to support them through treatment.

To donate to the Finnbar's Force Park Green lights appeal, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/park-green-christmas-lights.

