Everything you need to know about Thetford’s Christmas light switch on and Winter Wonderland

The 2016 light switch on was done by Thetford mayor Terry Jermy and his ambassadors left to right, Andrew Fitchett, Franko Fraize, Kimberley Fox, Lindsey Dixon and Ryan Windsor. Archant

Christmas joy and celebrations of all things holidays will take place in a weekend of festive events.

Thetford will host a Winter Wonderland in King’s House Gardens on Friday, November 30 between 4.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday, December 1 between 10am and 3.30pm.

The annual Christmas lights switch on will happen at 6pm on Friday, November 30, along a Father Christmas workshop, where children get the chance to write a letter to Santa and meet him in his grotto for £2.50.

The Creation Station will also be there with Christmas crafts to be made for young visitors.

Children’s entertainer Potty Patrick will be performing on Saturday with a show every half hour with the first show at 10.30am, and the last show starting at 2.30pm.

