Everything you need to know about Thetford’s Christmas light switch on and Winter Wonderland
PUBLISHED: 16:35 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 23 November 2018
Archant
Christmas joy and celebrations of all things holidays will take place in a weekend of festive events.
Thetford will host a Winter Wonderland in King’s House Gardens on Friday, November 30 between 4.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday, December 1 between 10am and 3.30pm.
The annual Christmas lights switch on will happen at 6pm on Friday, November 30, along a Father Christmas workshop, where children get the chance to write a letter to Santa and meet him in his grotto for £2.50.
The Creation Station will also be there with Christmas crafts to be made for young visitors.
Children’s entertainer Potty Patrick will be performing on Saturday with a show every half hour with the first show at 10.30am, and the last show starting at 2.30pm.
