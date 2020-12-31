Volunteers spread festive cheer with Christmas lunch deliveries

Published: 1:56 PM December 31, 2020

One of the volunteer delivery drivers - who only wished to give her first name, Mary, helping with this year's Christmas in Sheringham. - Credit: Supplied

They may not have been able to hold their usual communal dinner served in a dining room, but the group Christmas in Sheringham has managed to bring festive cheer to 50 people.

Rather than hosting the meal at the town's St Andrew's church hall, volunteers delivered Christmas dinner to people all over Sheringham who otherwise would have gone without.

Nicky Phillips, from the group, said as well as a main course, the deliveries included pudding, biscuits, chocolates, a cracker and fresh fruit.

Ms Phillips said she wanted to thank Jane Garry, who played a major behind-the-scenes role in the dinner, and her husband Phill Garry, the group's treasurer.

She said volunteer delivery drivers included Mr and Mrs Garry, Emily Phillips and Will Muckley, Robin and Mary, Claire and Tom Muckley, Connie Burchett, Keith and Nicky Phillips and Steven Fulcher.

Simon Clipsom from Cromer Morrisons, Leon from Sheringham Tesco, Steven Fulcher from Sheringham's Dawn Fresh and Byfords of Holt also pitched in with support and supplies.

Ms Phillips added: "St Andrew's Methodist church kindly allowed us to use their car park as a distribution point. Normally we use this church's kitchen and hall facilities to cater our own Christmas lunch with company and entertainment - hopefully next year."



