Search

Advanced search

Buy an extra Christmas gift for a child victim of crime, charity urges

PUBLISHED: 10:33 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:33 12 December 2018

Embrace Child Victims of Crime fundraising manager Chloe Raw with gifts ready for dispatch. Picture: Embrace CVOC

Embrace Child Victims of Crime fundraising manager Chloe Raw with gifts ready for dispatch. Picture: Embrace CVOC

Archant

A children’s charity is urging people in Norfolk and Suffolk to buy an extra gift for a victim of crime this Christmas.

Embrace Child Victims of Crime (CVOC) provides support to young people affected by serious crime right across the UK, helping them to cope, recover and fulfil their potential.

Last year, 27 young victims of crime in the Norfolk, and 24 in Suffolk, received its support, affected by crimes including homicide, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Youngsters nominated by police officers and their safeguarding partners can choose their own gift worth up to £50 and the charity will even include food vouchers for families on low income.

Anne Campbell, Embrace Chief Executive, said: “Sometimes a small gesture of support can make the world of difference to a child who has experienced significant trauma as a result of crime.

“For many, it will be the only or the main gift they will receive.”

To donate visit www.embracecvoc.org.uk/dear-santa.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

MP’s bill to end ‘shameful’ cannabis criminalisation in close defeat ahead of Brexit debate

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb calling for cannabis legalisation in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast