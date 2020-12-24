More than 1,200 Christmas gifts delivered to children across Norwich
- Credit: SOUL CHURCH
A collaboration to help spread joy and hope to disadvantaged children has culminated in the delivery of 1,245 gifts to school children.
Norwich City Football Club joined forces with SOUL Church and Zatu Games through The Wonder Tree campaign and saw the team visit nine schools across Norwich to give out the gifts in time for the Christmas holidays.
Stuart Webber, sporting director of Norwich City, said: "We’re delighted to be part of The Wonder Tree campaign.
"This year has been a challenging one for everyone, so this special initiative has really helped make a difference to those families within our community who have been impacted due to the pandemic."
Jon Norman, the senior pastor of SOUL Church, echoed that ethos.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "Over these past months, we’ve seen the lives of children and families turned upside down.
"We’ve learned that many are truly struggling and the need is greater than ever before. Each present is a gift of love, reminding a child that they matter.”
To find out more about The Wonder Tree visit the website.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Heavy rain and flash flooding leaves parts of Norfolk underwater
- 2 All you need to know about Tier 4 rules
- 3 People urged not to travel on Christmas Eve as Norfolk hit by major flooding
- 4 Drone footage captures extent of flooding in Norfolk village
- 5 Norfolk and Suffolk moved into Tier 4 from Boxing Day
- 6 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
- 7 Norfolk's coronavirus rate tops 200 for the first time, figures show
- 8 'It just kept coming': Families spend night in hotels after severe flooding
- 9 Three-car crash on A11 sees lane closed and delays
- 10 Driver's new car seized by police - after only five minutes