More than 1,200 Christmas gifts delivered to children across Norwich

Published: 11:56 AM December 24, 2020

SOUL Church pastors, Jon and Chantel Norman, at one of the schools delivering gifts - Credit: SOUL CHURCH

A collaboration to help spread joy and hope to disadvantaged children has culminated in the delivery of 1,245 gifts to school children.

Norwich City Football Club joined forces with SOUL Church and Zatu Games through The Wonder Tree campaign and saw the team visit nine schools across Norwich to give out the gifts in time for the Christmas holidays.

Stuart Webber, sporting director of Norwich City, said: "We’re delighted to be part of The Wonder Tree campaign.

"This year has been a challenging one for everyone, so this special initiative has really helped make a difference to those families within our community who have been impacted due to the pandemic."

Jon Norman, the senior pastor of SOUL Church, echoed that ethos.

He said: "Over these past months, we’ve seen the lives of children and families turned upside down.

"We’ve learned that many are truly struggling and the need is greater than ever before. Each present is a gift of love, reminding a child that they matter.”

To find out more about The Wonder Tree visit the website.