Volunteers prepare Christmas gifts for people in need in Norwich
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Hundreds of bags including Christmas presents and food will be sent out to people in need across Norwich.
A team of around 30 volunteers from Open Norwich arranged packages to be delivered to vulnerable people in the city from St Andrew's Hall on Christmas Eve.
They have made up at least 600 sacks, half of which will have festive themed treats and the other half will contain food and toiletries.
Some of the bags will contain meals which can be made in kettles for people who do not have access to an oven or microwave.
Bill Ashton, chairperson, said: "We want to make sure we get to people who don't have the means to get to us. We want to let them know that we are thinking of them over the Christmas period."
You can visit the Norwich Open Christmas website norwichopenchristmas.org.uk or call 01603 510751.