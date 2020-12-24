News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Volunteers prepare Christmas gifts for people in need in Norwich

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 3:36 PM December 24, 2020   
Volunteers helping charity Open Norwich prepare parcels at St Andrews Hall which are going to be sen

Volunteers helping charity Open Norwich prepare parcels at St Andrews Hall which are going to be sent out on Christmas Day to those who need it. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hundreds of bags including Christmas presents and food will be sent out to people in need across Norwich.

A team of around 30 volunteers from Open Norwich arranged packages to be delivered to vulnerable people in the city from St Andrew's Hall on Christmas Eve.

They have made up at least 600 sacks, half of which will have festive themed treats and the other half will contain food and toiletries.

Volunteers helping charity Open Norwich prepare parcels at St Andrews Hall which are going to be sen

Volunteers helping charity Open Norwich prepare parcels at St Andrews Hall which are going to be sent out on Christmas Day to those who need it. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Some of the bags will contain meals which can be made in kettles for people who do not have access to an oven or microwave.

Bill Ashton, chairperson, said: "We want to make sure we get to people who don't have the means to get to us. We want to let them know that we are thinking of them over the Christmas period."

Christmas present bags ready to out to families on Christmas Day. Picture: Danielle Booden

Christmas present bags ready to out to families on Christmas Day. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You can visit the Norwich Open Christmas website norwichopenchristmas.org.uk or call 01603 510751.

Christmas

