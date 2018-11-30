When and where you can watch Elf and The Snowman on the big screen this Christmas

Elf (2003) will be shown alongside other festive flicks at Norwich cinemas over the next few weeks. Picture: Guy Walks Into a Bar Productions/Outnow Guy Walks Into a Bar Productions/Outnow

Whether you’re a Will Ferrell fan or prefer something a little more classic at Christmas, here’s a look at some of the best festive film listings across the Norwich this year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

•Elf – Odeon Norwich

A Christmas classic if ever there was one, Will Ferrell’s comedy rom-com Elf will be showing on Saturday, December 9 at 5.40pm and Wednesday, December 12 at 20.15pm at Norwich Odeon.

•A Christmas Carol – Odeon Norwich

For those with slightly more serious tastes, A Christmas Carol starring Simon Callow will also be showing at Norwich Odeon – for one night only. The film will screen on Tuesday, December 11 at 7pm.

•The Snowman – Vue Norwich

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the classic Raymond Briggs picture book, Oscar-nominated animation The Snowman will be brought to Vue screens.

In a special double-bill screening, the short film will be shown back-to-back with its 2012 sequel, The Snowman and the Snowdog, on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9.

•The CBeebies Christmas Show – Vue Norwich

The CBeebies Christmas Show is staple seasonal viewing for pre-school children and parents alike.

This year, for the first time ever it is coming to the big screen. Filmed at the Regent Theatre in Stoke-on-Trent, Vue audiences will be able to see the classic tale of Thumbelina on Saturday, December 15.

•Zog and The Midnight Gang – Cinema City

Cinema city will be hosting free screenings of Zog, adapted from a Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler picture book, and The Midnight Gang by David Walliam’s - giving children a chance to see some of the biggest Christmas TV shows before anyone else.

On December 21 the preview tour comes to Norwich and as well as a sneak peek of the adaptations, families will also be able to walk the red carpet and pose for photos with famous props from some of the BBC’s biggest shows.

The ticket ballots for the free screenings close December 3. You can enter a ballot for Zog here and The Midnight Gang here.