Search

Advanced search

Head to the great indoors for festive family fun and multiple games in Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:40 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:40 14 November 2018

Cribs and Bibs is staging a Christmas Extravaganza with the Sentinel Leisure Trust at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre Picture: Hayley Youd

Cribs and Bibs is staging a Christmas Extravaganza with the Sentinel Leisure Trust at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre Picture: Hayley Youd

Hayley Youd

A colourful festive atmosphere created by bouncy apparatus, stalls, and games is set to flood a seafront venue in Great Yarmouth.

The event, called Christmas Extravaganza, is coming to the Marina Centre after a string of sell-out similar fun sessions elsewhere.

It is being staged by Boundary Road-based Cribs and Bibs with the Marina Centre’s operators The Sentinel Leisure Trust on December 1 and 2.

Organiser Shane Hynes said a whac-a-mole, reindeer rodeo, inflatable hungry hippo game, soft play for little-ones, and giant snow globe were among the attractions which were aimed at all ages.

And in a bid to protect the pockets of hard-pressed parents there is single entrance fee and limited numbers to ensure that everyone booking one of three two-hour time slots each day can have a go on everything instead of simmering in queues and leaving disappointed.

Mr Hynes who runs the inflatable business, baby shop and play centre with his partner Hayley Youd, said the pair were sensitive to what people wanted and how much they were prepared to spend.

“We want people to go there and experience everything not cram them because then people are unhappy if they don’t get on everything.

“I do these events because I don’t think there is much out there like this. This way people can experience everything and have as much fun as they want.”

He said one of the most popular draws was the snow globe, with its falling flurries of the white stuff, which was free to enjoy although there will be an extra charge for a photograph.

The couple has staged four previous Christmas fun days was well as regular summer events.

Previous events have been at the King’s Centre, but the partnership with Sentinel means adding funds to the charities supported by the leisure trust.

They have generally sold-out in advance but there will be a few tickets on the door this year.

Saturday times are 10.30-12.30pm, 1.30-3.30pm and 4-6pm.

On Sunday the slots are 9-11am, 12-2pm and 2.30-4.40pm.

Tickets are £7.95 a child, £2 an adult, under ones are free.

To book visit the Cribs and Bibs inflatables website by clicking this link.

Most Read

Updated Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video ‘It frightened the life out of me’ - woman speaks out after nearly falling victim to £25,000 scam

Jan Ames received a phone call from a man claiming to be with BT, telling her that her account had been hacked and to go to her local bank to transfer �25,000. She got suspicious and wants to warn others of this particular scam. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City pub that closed more than a decade ago put on market for £360,000

The Magpie pub on Magpie road, Norwich.

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast