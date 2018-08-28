Festive evening held to thank ‘dedicated’ Wells arts centre volunteers

The Jingle and Mingle event at Wells Maltings saw 80 guests dressed in their best festive Christmas jumpers. Photo: Wells Maltings

A Christmas event at a new Wells arts centre was held to thank a dedicated group of volunteers for their efforts.



The Jingle and Mingle event at Wells Maltings saw 80 guests dressed in their best festive Christmas jumpers and antlers enjoy a bring and share buffet, Christmas music, speeches and a raffle.

The evening was to thank all the volunteers at the arts, heritage, and community centre on Staithe Street, and took place last week, on Tuesday, December 11.

Organisers, Wells Maltings trustees Briony Bax and Val Chitty, outreach and learning manager Mary Blue Brady and volunteers Jen Davies and Gail Ward, said the event was for volunteers to meet other like-minded people.

The non-profit organisation relies on volunteers in the visitor information centre and box office, as stewards, and in the café and bar.



Anyone interested in getting involved should contact Maltings volunteer co-ordinator Jen Davies, at jen@wellsmaltings.org.uk.

