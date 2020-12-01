News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Festive lights show at popular garden centre

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:03 PM December 1, 2020   
Millie Hartle, five, with some of the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough

Millie Hartle, five, with some of the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Fans of roses will be able to enjoy a festive display at a popular garden centre.

The light show is in the rose garden at Peter Beales Roses on London Road, Attleborough, and was put up by assistant manager Luke Holmes, who designs the display.

Luke Holmes, assistant manager, and Laura Lawrence, plant supervisor, with one of the dinosaur Chris

Luke Holmes, assistant manager of Peter Beales Roses Garden Centre, and plant supervisor Laura Lawrence. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Visitors to the centre, which grows gold medal winning roses for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, will be able to admire a variety of lights in the run up to Christmas.

Christmas film celebrates Norwich retail (1)

Classroom buddies enjoying the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough after

From left, Emily Grabham, six, Noah Vincent, seven,, Olivia Walker, six, Edie Sturman, three, and Lyla Sturman, six. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It is one of many community displays aimed at brightening up Norfolk after a year of coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

Part of the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A festive display at Peter Beales Roses Garden Centre in Attleborough. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper, is calling for families and households to get creative and pull together by putting up their own Christmas displays.

Edie Sturman, three, meets one of the reindeers at Peter Beales Garden Centre's Christmas lights. Pi

Edie Sturman, thee, meeting one of the reindeers at Peter Beales Roses Garden Centre. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

David Powles, editor for the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "By transforming our communities into bright and colourful scenes of joy and Christmas spirit we can do just that."

Part of the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A festive display at Peter Beales Roses Garden Centre in Attleborough. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

To send in your festive pictures email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk 


Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim 'shattered'
  2. 2 Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospital
  3. 3 Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
  1. 4 'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m
  2. 5 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk
  3. 6 Fears loss of Arcadia group could have significant impact on Norfolk high streets
  4. 7 Fresh calls for Norfolk to move to tier one ahead of key Commons vote
  5. 8 Open all hours? Retailers say no thanks to 24/7 shopping
  6. 9 Seafront flats plan set for go ahead
  7. 10 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village
Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Courts

Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon

Road remains closed after serious crash on A143

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

'There was a massive bang' - Fire outside Norwich coffee shop

Noah Vickers

person

Man in 70s dies in A143 crash

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus