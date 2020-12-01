Festive lights show at popular garden centre

Published: 4:03 PM December 1, 2020

Fans of roses will be able to enjoy a festive display at a popular garden centre.

The light show is in the rose garden at Peter Beales Roses on London Road, Attleborough, and was put up by assistant manager Luke Holmes, who designs the display.

Visitors to the centre, which grows gold medal winning roses for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, will be able to admire a variety of lights in the run up to Christmas.

It is one of many community displays aimed at brightening up Norfolk after a year of coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

The Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper, is calling for families and households to get creative and pull together by putting up their own Christmas displays.

David Powles, editor for the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "By transforming our communities into bright and colourful scenes of joy and Christmas spirit we can do just that."

To send in your festive pictures email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk



