Festive lights show at popular garden centre
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
Fans of roses will be able to enjoy a festive display at a popular garden centre.
The light show is in the rose garden at Peter Beales Roses on London Road, Attleborough, and was put up by assistant manager Luke Holmes, who designs the display.
Visitors to the centre, which grows gold medal winning roses for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, will be able to admire a variety of lights in the run up to Christmas.
Christmas film celebrates Norwich retail (1)
It is one of many community displays aimed at brightening up Norfolk after a year of coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.
The Let's Brighten Up campaign, led by this newspaper, is calling for families and households to get creative and pull together by putting up their own Christmas displays.
David Powles, editor for the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "By transforming our communities into bright and colourful scenes of joy and Christmas spirit we can do just that."
To send in your festive pictures email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim 'shattered'
- 2 Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospital
- 3 Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
- 4 'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m
- 5 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk
- 6 Fears loss of Arcadia group could have significant impact on Norfolk high streets
- 7 Fresh calls for Norfolk to move to tier one ahead of key Commons vote
- 8 Open all hours? Retailers say no thanks to 24/7 shopping
- 9 Seafront flats plan set for go ahead
- 10 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village