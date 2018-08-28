Search

WATCH: Norfolk students recording video for single at Fantasy Land Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:54 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 07 December 2018

The Gresham's Girls filmed a video for their new single at Thursford. Picture: Gresham's

Archant

Gresham’s Girls have recorded a third single, Christmas Day with You, to help raise money for school charities.

The Gresham's Girls at Thursford. Picture: Gresham'sThe Gresham's Girls at Thursford. Picture: Gresham's

The upbeat Christmas single was recorded by Gresham’s School students Romy Sipek, Clementine Chapple, Molly Sankey, Amelia Fox, Tiah Paige Davie, Jemima Porter, Rachel Heath, Irish Croft, Ella Fairbairn-Day, and Maria Butcher.

Each year, the Holt independent school raises funds for its chosen charities and this year The Lord’s Taverners and Farms for City Children will receive the proceeds from the sale of this single and all other school fundraising.

The girls recorded and produced the single using the school’s state-of-the-art recording studio in the Britten Building.

Chris Cooper, jazz piano teacher at the school, who wrote the single, said; “This is Gresham’s Girls third Christmas single, but it’s the first original track as the others were covers, that makes it really special to us.

“We’re really pleased with the song and hope everyone downloads and donates.”

The brainchild of Chris Cooper and Justin Myers, head of music technology, the school hopes the charity single will raise more than a £1,000.

Headmaster Douglas Robb said: “It’s gratifying to see our fantastic facilities being used for this, now annual, charity fundraiser.

“Gresham’s Girls and our music staff have worked hard to perfect this uplifting Christmas song and I hope our local community will get behind this great cause. I look forward to seeing the single rise through the charts this Christmas.”

While visiting the school recently, Sir Michael Morpurgo, author and founder of Farms for City Children, said; “I’m delighted by the single. It is wonderful for children to be raising money for children.”

Gresham’s Girls’ second single, which was released last Christmas, was a cover version of the Depeche Mode song, Enjoy the Silence, while the first single in 2016 was a version of Sit Down by James.

Photographs and a video accompanying the song were filmed by kind permission of the Cushing Family at the Fantasy Land Christmas attraction in Thursford.

The single is now available as a download from Bandcamp, Spotify and iTunes. To download a copy click here greshamsgirls.bandcamp.com/

