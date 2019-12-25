Search

What is the weather going to do on Christmas Day?

PUBLISHED: 08:03 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 25 December 2019

Forecasts suggest Christmas Day will be perfect weather for walkies Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

While those dreaming of a white Christmas in Norfolk will have to wait for next year, weather forecasters are predicting a dry day in the region - ideal for festive afternoon walks.

Forecasters at Norwich-based meteorologists Weatherquest have predicted a cool, but dry day across the region today, with a light westerly breeze keeping temperature cool.

A forecaster said: "Christmas Day will be dry with long spells of sunshine and cloud with a light westerly breeze. There will be highs of 6-8C.

"It will remain dry overnight with temperatures near freezing with increasing fog patches, which are expected to clear by dawn."

The forecaster added that Boxing Day is expected to be "blustery" with the likelihood of a few longer periods of rain and showers.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "Christmas Day is looking like a lovely day for pretty much the whole of the United Kingdom.

"If there is any snow, it will be over the tops of Scottish mountains, which we don't class as a white Christmas."

