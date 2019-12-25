What is the weather going to do on Christmas Day?

Forecasts suggest Christmas Day will be perfect weather for walkies Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

While those dreaming of a white Christmas in Norfolk will have to wait for next year, weather forecasters are predicting a dry day in the region - ideal for festive afternoon walks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Forecasters at Norwich-based meteorologists Weatherquest have predicted a cool, but dry day across the region today, with a light westerly breeze keeping temperature cool.

A forecaster said: "Christmas Day will be dry with long spells of sunshine and cloud with a light westerly breeze. There will be highs of 6-8C.

You may also want to watch:

"It will remain dry overnight with temperatures near freezing with increasing fog patches, which are expected to clear by dawn."

The forecaster added that Boxing Day is expected to be "blustery" with the likelihood of a few longer periods of rain and showers.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "Christmas Day is looking like a lovely day for pretty much the whole of the United Kingdom.

"If there is any snow, it will be over the tops of Scottish mountains, which we don't class as a white Christmas."