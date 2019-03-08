Charities urged to apply for funding boost through 2019 Christmas Day Swim

Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes Archant

Charities are being urged to apply for a festive boost this Christmas.

Applications for the 42nd Christmas Day Swim in Lowestoft have now opened for charities and organisations hoping to benefit from the money raised this winter.

Matt Stebbings, physical activity and health manager at Sentinel Leisure Trust, who organise the event, said: "Since the swim began, we donate all of the sponsorship money to local organisations and charities who serve the community within the Lowestoft and Waveney area.

"The money raised makes a real difference to those living in the community."

To apply, complete a charity application form at www.sltrust.co.uk/xmasdayswim before 4pm on Friday, October 18.

Last year, hundreds of participants raised more than £13,000 for charities and causes, with more than £10,000 raised each year for the last six outings.

Appplications for swimmers will open in November.

