Special lunch brings festive cheer to town

Christmas Day was made extra special this year after 100 residents from Swaffham came together.

A free lunch was put on at Swaffham Assembly Rooms in the town.

The annual event, coordinated by local charity Iceni Partnership, is now in its fifth year and has gone from strength to strength following the support of local businesses and individuals donating their time and produce.

A spokesperson for the event said: “This year the event received a substantial donation from Swaffham Waitrose as part of their ‘community matters’ scheme, which was very gratefully received. This combined with the donations of independent retailers in the town made for a wonderful day.

“As well as receiving a full meal with all the trimmings, guests were also treated to a raffle; festive bingo and a Christmas carol sing a long. Yet again the feedback received from guests was extremely positive and everyone attending left with a full belly and a smile on their face. Well done Swaffham.”