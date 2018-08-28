Search

Sign up and take the plunge at charity swims on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 11:22 19 December 2018

Southwold Christmas Day Swim 2017. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

Archant

Hundreds of swimmers are set to take the plunge as popular festive traditions return next week.

A scene from the Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim in 2017. Photo: Mick Howes.A scene from the Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim in 2017. Photo: Mick Howes.

Scores of people will be braving the chilly temperatures to take part in festive dips in the North Sea at Lowestoft and Southwold.

More than 200 people have already signed up to be a part of this year’s Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim.

Returning for the 41st year, the fundraising swim is organised by Sentinel Leisure Trust with support from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and Southwold, The Lowestoft Volunteer Lifeguard Corps, Lowestoft Lions, St John Ambulance, The Claremont Pier and RNLI.

The Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim takes place on Tuesday, December 25 at 10am. Changing facilities and registration for registered swimmers only opens from 9.15am at the Claremont Pier.

With the swimmer applications now open, on registration swimmers are required to make a minimum £5 donation to ensure their registration is complete.

A Sentinel spokesman said: “This year the organisers are hoping that even more local heroes get involved and brave the North Sea at this much loved and anticipated social calendar event.

“Lets make this the biggest year yet and raise vital funds for our local organisations.”

With all money raised going to a range of charities, organisers are encouraging all swimmers and those supporting the event to use the online donation page www.sltrust.co.uk/xmasdayswim to register or donate.

Arrays of festive costumes will also take centre stage in Southwold as swimmers take part in the annual Southwold Christmas Day charity swim.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Southwold and District the annual event starts at 10.30am on Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25 as the crowds gather near to Southwold beach at Gun Hill to cheer on the swimmers.

A Rotary Club of Southwold and District spokesman said: “We have been organising the Christmas Day charity swim for six years now and in that time a total of £17,081 has been raised.”

The charities benefiting from this year’s swim are Southwold RNLI and the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Blood Bikes (SERV).

The cost of registration is £5 per swimmer, which will be split between the two charities. All swimmers must be aged 16 years or over to take part.

Visit www.southwoldrotary.co.uk for further details.

Topic Tags:

