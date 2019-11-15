Search

Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair gets under way

15 November, 2019 - 06:35
Sandringham Christmas Craft Food and Gift Fair gets under way today Picture: Supplied

One of the region's biggest Christmas gift fairs gets under way today.

The Sandringham Estate is hosting the event between Friday and Sunday (10am - 5pm).

Visitors can see demonstrations of glass-blowing, blacksmithing, chainsaw carving, wood-turning and other traditional country crafts.

They will also be able to take to the ice-skating rink and watch various comedy and magic shows in the cabaret tent.

Live cooking shows will also be on offer headlined by Andrea Wallace, as well as a wide variety of food and hot drink stalls.

Santa Claus will also be visiting Sandringham with his reindeer unicorns and a team of jesters to entertain children with medieval games and ice-carving.

All guests will receive a free mulled wine on entry to drink while they browse the event's craft stalls. Parking will be free.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 01283 820548.

