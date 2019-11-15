Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair gets under way

One of the region's biggest Christmas gift fairs gets under way today.

The Sandringham Estate is hosting the event between Friday and Sunday (10am - 5pm).

Visitors can see demonstrations of glass-blowing, blacksmithing, chainsaw carving, wood-turning and other traditional country crafts.

They will also be able to take to the ice-skating rink and watch various comedy and magic shows in the cabaret tent.

Live cooking shows will also be on offer headlined by Andrea Wallace, as well as a wide variety of food and hot drink stalls.

Santa Claus will also be visiting Sandringham with his reindeer unicorns and a team of jesters to entertain children with medieval games and ice-carving.

All guests will receive a free mulled wine on entry to drink while they browse the event's craft stalls. Parking will be free.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 01283 820548.