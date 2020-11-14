‘We can’t wait to get started’ - 1,500 pupils join care home card campaign

Manager Sara Pearce, centre, with some of her staff at the Park House Care Home in Great Yarmouth who are taking part in the EDP Christmas Card for Care project. From left, Cameron Rothery, care assistant; Janine Childs, activities co-ordinator; Ann Fisher, senior carer; Rebecca Wyer, deputy manager; Rebecca Brown, trainee deputy manager; and Aaron Hawley, maintenance. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Christmas is a time for celebration, and while 2020 has not offered a lot this year, the EDP has joined forces with schools across Norfolk to bring some festive cheer to care home residents and staff this year.

A new campaign is being launched to ensure the most vulnerable are not forgotten by receiving a handwritten Christmas card from school children across Norfolk.

The EDP and Norwich Evening News’s Christmas Cards to Care Homes project is launched with the help of schools in the Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn, Swaffham, Thetford, Dereham and Diss areas, who will make each resident their own card.

And so far, more than 1,500 pupils have signed up to the festive project aimed at bringing Christmas cheer to care home residents and staff who may have been left isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Queen’s Hill Primary, in Costessey, pupils said they want people to be happy at Christmas and not feel alone.

Headteacher Penny Sheppard said; “I know that a lot of our children are missing seeing their grandparents and great grandparents at the moment, and it will help the children to feel they are doing something positive for the older generation.”

Rachel Felton, head of Weasenham Church of England Primary, between Fakenham and King’s Lynn, said the school wanted to make connection with some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

Melodie Fearns, of St George’s Primary in Great Yarmouth, added; “If we can help care home residents feel happier, less isolated and let them know they are not forgotten in these terrible times we find ourselves in, then what better way to do this than through some Christmas cheer with the children creating Christmas pictures and messages. We can’t wait to get started. Christmas is definitely not cancelled - it’s coming early this year.”

Pupils have been asked to make the cards by December 4 to allow for plenty of time for quarantining before delivery by a team of EDP and Norwich Evening News helpers up and down the region.

So far 33 care homes have signed up for the project, including Park House in Great Yarmouth.

Sara Pearce, manager of Park House in Great Yarmouth, said the project will be a surprise, adding; “We know that these changes are not going to be easy for our residents, so we’re doing all we can to ensure they are kept smiling throughout the festive period. Anything that makes our residents smile is something the team at Park House are happy to be involved in.”

If your care home or school would like to take part for you residents please contact clarissa.place@archant.co.uk by Wednesday, November 18.

