Building friendships and tackling loneliness - MPs back Christmas card campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:55 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 19 November 2020

Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey. Students making Christmas Cards for care homes. Thea Rose, Masie, Myles, Olivia and Jenson, Reception Class. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A “heart-warming” campaign to bring Christmas cheer to care residents and carers has been backed by Norfolk MPs.

Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey. Students making Christmas Cards for care homes. The Rose, Maisie and Myles, Reception Class. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANQueen's Hill Primary School, Costessey. Students making Christmas Cards for care homes. The Rose, Maisie and Myles, Reception Class. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News this week launched its Christmas Cards to Care Homes campaign.

It will see thousands of cards from more than 20 primary schools delivered to residents in 41 care homes across the county.

Following its launch, seven of Norfolk’s MPs have praised the project for bringing generations together and thanked the heroic efforts of carers during the coronavirus pandemic.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said the project would lift the spirits of care home residents who had sacrificed so much during the pandemic, adding: “Being able to bring our young and older residents together represents the very best of what our communities have done throughout the pandemic – helping and caring about each other.”

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, called carers the “unsung heroes” of the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “How we look after our elderly and vulnerable is a sign of the strength of our Norfolk community. All of us as have some connection to our elderly senior citizens, which is why this project is so crucial.”

South Norfolk MP Liz Truss said the project would bring much joy to all involved in an extremely challenging year.

She added: “At this time of year, we all need a sprinkling of festive spirit so to bring together school children and care homes through the Christmas Card to Care Home Project is a wonderful initiative and I know it will bring much joy to all involved.”

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said: “Let’s help spread a smile if we can, and also take the time to thank everyone working in care homes under very challenging circumstances.”

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, added: “To receive a card from a young person sends out a message to residents at this special time of the year that they are not alone.”

West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “By linking generations and perhaps building friendships, this scheme can help tackle loneliness and isolation among the older generation.”

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said: “Without the power of human connection like that we’d all be so much worse off and it’s just those kinds of connections that this brilliant community project is is nurturing and growing.”

