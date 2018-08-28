Free Christmas breakfast offered at Holy Trinity Church

Bungay residents have the chance settle in for a free breakfast at church as Holy Trinity Church introduces a new family-based initiative.

The traditional Christingle service on Sunday, December 23 will see the first of the church’s Family@Church services aimed at encouraging more young families to come to church to enjoy the friendship and the worship.

Breakfast will be served from 9.30am before the service at 10am, with the giving out of Christingles forming the focus of the event, which will last 45 minutes. Families and children of all ages are welcome to the event on the Sunday before Christmas.

Churchwarden Terry Reeve said: “We are excited about this new move. Church is all about families, and after this first service we will be holding similar services each month. We are optimistic that people will enjoy the format.”