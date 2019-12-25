Search

Meet Noel and Leon - two Christmas babies born within space of an hour

PUBLISHED: 11:33 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 25 December 2019

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Christmas babies 2019. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Christmas babies 2019. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson

Ella Wilkinson

When two babies were born within an hour of one another on Christmas Day they immediately had one thing distinctive in common - the most memorable of birthdays.

Tatiana Sousa and Noah Mentegias with there Christmas baby Leon, born at 8am on 25th December. Picture: Ella WilkinsonTatiana Sousa and Noah Mentegias with there Christmas baby Leon, born at 8am on 25th December. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

However, the second and third babies born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital share more than just the same date of birth - right down to the letters in their names.

One is named Noel, while the other is named Leon. Both were also the first born in their families and both were born to mothers who work in real estate.

The first of the pair born was Leon, born at 7.08am to 21-year-old Tatiana Sousa and 22-year-old Noah Manteiagas of Thorpe Marriot - weighing seven pounds and two ounces.

Miss Sousa, an estate agent, said: "We never expected him to be born on Christmas Day - he wasn't due until January the sixth. We're not sure if it's bad luck or good luck.

Damien Nichols with his baby Noel, who was born on Christmas morning. Picture: Ella WilkinsonDamien Nichols with his baby Noel, who was born on Christmas morning. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It was a very smooth pregnancy and everything went as planned but we didn't expect him to be here so soon."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Manteiagas added: "It was a real surprise - she was playing Monopoly at midnight last night, so we definitely didn't see it coming."

Noel was born at 8am on the dot, to Damien Nichols, 29, and Charlotte Tyndall, 31. And while he has the most festive of names, it had little to do with his parents' choice of name.

Four babies were born at the N&N before 9am on Christmas day. Picture: Ella WilkinsonFour babies were born at the N&N before 9am on Christmas day. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Nichols, a pig farmer from South Pickenham, said: "Noel was my grandfather's name, which is why we chose it. It's just a happy coincidence that he was born on Christmas Day."

The new mother, who works in estate management said: "He was due on Christmas Eve. There were no complications and it all went really well but the whole experience of being pregnant was horrible.

"We haven't had him weighed but he definitely feels like a bit of a heifer!

"It is so strange about Noel and Leon. Maybe they'll end up being friends."

The pair were two of four babies born within a two hour stretch at the region's largest hospital, with the first 2019 Christmas baby born at 6.45am. The fourth was born at 8.45am.

