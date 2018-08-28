Search

Thousands brave bad weather for Hall Christmas event

PUBLISHED: 09:45 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:54 27 December 2018

Christmas at Tacolneston Hall. PHOTO: South Norfolk Council

Christmas at Tacolneston Hall. PHOTO: South Norfolk Council

Archant

Thousands of people braved the wind and rain to attend Christmas at Tacolneston Hall, a festive event raising money for Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses.

Christmas at Tacolneston Hall. PHOTO: South Norfolk Council

Craft and produce stalls lined the drive leading up to the Hall earlier this month as visitors enjoyed warming seasonal refreshments and treats while being entertained by the South Norfolk Youth Symphonic Band, children from Tacolneston Primary School and Norfolk singer, Layla.

Joe Darrell, owner of Tacolneston Hall said: “It was fantastic to see so many people having a great time celebrating Christmas, while raising money for Admiral Nurses. Everyone was so generous and we have raised over £2,000 to support these wonderful nurses.”

“The event finished in style with a fabulous firework display, by Norwich Fireworks and we would like to thank the sponsors who made it possible for us to close the event in such a spectacular way.”

