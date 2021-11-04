When are the bank holidays this Christmas?
- Credit: PA
Looking forward to having some time off this Christmas?
This year we get to enjoy some extra days off as there will be more bank holidays than usual in December and January.
This is due to Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day falling on a weekend, which means many people will get extra time off as bank holidays.
This year there will be bank holidays on December 27 and December 28 as substitute days for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
As New Year's Day also falls on a Saturday, January 3 is given as a bank holiday to make up for it.
This is especially good news for school children who will enjoy a extra few days off for the Christmas holidays.
In 2022 there are more bank holidays on offer as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee provides us with an extra day off on June 3.
