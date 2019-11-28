Gallery

Vote for your favourite Christmas shop window in Norwich

Vote for your favourite Christmas shop window in Norwich

From John Lewis to Lisa Angel, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with festive window displays in shops around Norwich.

Macarons & More Credit: Louisa Baldwin Macarons & More Credit: Louisa Baldwin

1. Macarons & More, The Royal Arcade: The display at this independent shop, owned by former doctor Tim Kinnaird who reached the final of MasterChef in 2010, looks good enough to eat and even includes a Christmas tree made out of macarons.

Sue Ryder Vintage & Retro Credit: Louisa Baldwin Sue Ryder Vintage & Retro Credit: Louisa Baldwin

2. Sue Ryder Vintage and Retro, Bridewell Alley: There are plenty of brilliant bargains to be had at the charity shop this Christmas and they get extra points for their tree with photos of the legendary broadcaster David Attenborough as decorations.

Marks & Spencer Credit: Louisa Baldwin Marks & Spencer Credit: Louisa Baldwin

3. Marks & Spencer, Rampant Horse Street: Marks & Spencer never fail to disappoint with their festive window, which has been attracting the attention of shoppers in the city.

Working Title Credit: Louisa Baldwin Working Title Credit: Louisa Baldwin

4. Working Title, Bridewell Alley: Since moving to bigger premises at the start of this year, Working Title is making a big impression with its window this year, which oozes style - just like its range of men's clothing which includes t-shirts designed by Norwich artists.

Next Credit: Louisa Baldwin Next Credit: Louisa Baldwin

5. Next, Hay Hill: With mannequins dressed in jumpers and coats and giant baubles, the window looks very inviting and having the backdrop of the Tunnel of Light definitely helps too.

Pure Brides Credit: Louisa Baldwin Pure Brides Credit: Louisa Baldwin

6. Pure Brides, Lower Goat Lane: It has been a brilliant year for Pure Brides, who were named the best retailer in England at the Bridal Buyer Awards 2019, and they are finishing the year in style with a window draped in snowflakes and garland covered in baubles.

Biddy's Tea Room Credit: Louisa Baldwin Biddy's Tea Room Credit: Louisa Baldwin

7. Biddy's Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane: Warm up whilst you're doing your gift shopping with tasty festive treats to enjoy at Biddy's. Theatre company The Keeper's Daughter are also performing A Christmas Carol upstairs in the tea room this December, with mulled apple juice and mince pies to enjoy.

Lisa Angel Credit: Louisa Baldwin Lisa Angel Credit: Louisa Baldwin

8. Lisa Angel, Lower Goat Lane: Staff at the popular jewellery and gift store always go the extra mile with their stunning window displays and Christmas is their chance to show off.

Cath Kidston Credit: Louisa Baldwin Cath Kidston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

9. Cath Kidston, Castle Street: Simple but effective, Cath Kidston have decorated their windows in snowflakes and mini Christmas trees to entice shoppers.

John Lewis Credit: Louisa Baldwin John Lewis Credit: Louisa Baldwin

10. John Lewis, All Saints Green: This year's window shows the adorable Christmas advert character Excitable Edgar who has captured the hearts of the nation.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales Credit: Louisa Baldwin Bookbugs and Dragon Tales Credit: Louisa Baldwin

11. Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill: The independent book store only opened in January this year, but they have done a wonderful job with their first Christmas window which looks likes an enchanted winter woodland.

Jarrold Credit: Louisa Baldwin Jarrold Credit: Louisa Baldwin

12. Jarrold, London Street: Jarrold's Christmas windows are famous in the city and this year's entry doesn't disappoint with a snowy village scene and frosted Christmas tree.

Langleys Credit: Louisa Baldwin Langleys Credit: Louisa Baldwin

13. Langleys, The Royal Arcade: With stockings, decorations and a toy train whizzing around the track, their display looks very inviting.

Vote in our poll for your favourite Christmas window display in Norwich...