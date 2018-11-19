When is late night Christmas shopping in Norwich?

Last few days of Christmas shopping in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Christmas is now in sight - and the shopping season is well underway.

Many shops open later during December so workers can make the most of their time.

• During December, Castle Mall will extend its opening hours from 5.30pm on weeknights to 6pm, and from 7pm on Thursdays to 8pm. Opening hours on weekends will remain the same, 9am to 5.30pm on Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

On Christmas Eve, the centre will be open from 9am to 5.30pm, closed on Christmas Day and open from 10am to 5pm on Boxing Day. On New Year’s Eve it will open from 9am to 5.30pm, and close on New Year’s Day.

• Jarrold will remain open an extra 30 minutes from the week beginning November 26, closing at 6pm on weeknights. And on Thursday, December 13 and 20 it will close at 9pm, rather than 8pm.

It will be closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day, opening from 9am to 7pm on December 27.

On New Year’s Eve it will open from 9am to 5.30pm, and will close on New Year’s Day.

• From now until Christmas, shoppers at intu Chapelfield will be able to shop until 9pm on Thursdays.

Shops will remain open until 7pm from Monday to Wednesday and 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Christmas Eve shops will remain open until 5pm, closing on Christmas Day and reopening at 9am on Boxing Day, until 6pm.

• Marks and Spencer, on Rampant Horse Street, will be open from 8am to 8pm throughout December, closing at 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It will open from 7am to 6pm on Christmas Eve, reopening on Boxing Day from 9am to 6pm.

On New Year’s Eve its doors will be open from 8am to 8pm, closing on New Year’s Day.

• Of the 300 independent businesses in The Lanes, the majority will open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday in the build-up to Christmas, 7pm to 8pm on Thursdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

• John Lewis, Debenhams and House of Fraser are yet to reveal their Christmas opening times.