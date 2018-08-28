Search

Advanced search

From crib services to midnight mass: How Christmas was celebrated at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 08:51 26 December 2018

Christmas Eve crib service at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

Christmas Eve crib service at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

From a crib service to Christmas processions and midnight mass, hundreds of people have been enjoying festivities at Norwich Cathedral.

Christmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul HurstChristmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

Christmas Eve saw scores of children and their families gather at the Cathedral for an informal crib service where youngsters were encouraged to come along dressed as characters from the Nativity story.

The Cathedral’s Sunday School helped bring the story of the birth of baby Jesus to life before all the children in the congregation were invited to join a procession to the crib and lead the singing of Away in a Manger.

Meanwhile on both Sunday and Christmas Eve, the sublime sound of the Norwich Cathedral Choir moved around the Cathedral for the Christmas Procession with Carols which featured festive music including Once In Royal David’s City, O Little Town Of Bethlehem and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

For more about Norwich Cathedral events and services during the festive period, visit www.cathedral.org.uk

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

The A10 is closed between Royston and Melbourn due to a serious collision. Picture: Archant

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

A 5cm copper alloy human figurine was the key find during the Wimpole archaeological dig. Picture: James Fairbairn

Royston Music School students put on a show at Christmas concert

Royston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David Hatton

A505 collision leaves car in ditch

A car ended up in a ditch during a crash on the A505 this morning

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of Christmas Day town centre assault

A teenager was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of common assault Picture: Archant

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Airport safety fears over 328-home development

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

Max Aarons has been touted with Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorcyclist remains in hospital with “serious injuries” following Christmas Day collision on A11

The A11 southbound has been closed near Barton Mills following a serious collision. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists