‘I’ve saved up all year’ - Mum offers up seats at her family’s dinner table this Christmas

01 December, 2018 - 08:00
Christina and her son Alex. Photo submitted by Christina Green.

Christina Green

A family from Norwich are offering a place at their table on Christmas day to those in need.

Christina Green, 57, who lives on Mousehold Avenue, and her two children Andrea, 20, and Alex, 19, are extending a generous offer this festive season.

They would like to invite a single mum and her children to join them for a meal on Christmas Day.

Ms Green said she’s been thinking about doing something like this for a few years and in the last few weeks decided on it.

She said: “I know there are a lot of mums out there struggling and I’ve saved up all year. I don’t have a lot but what I do have I’d like to share and there’s only the three of us.”

Ms Green said she’s hoping to find a single mum with two children to take up the offer as that is what she has room to accommodate.

“I have a very friendly dog and four cats so whoever it was would have to be happy with animals,” she added. “My son Alex is autistic but he loves children and my daughter Andrea is excited about the idea of helping someone out this Christmas.”

If you would like to get in touch with Ms Green about spending Christmas Day together please contact norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk.

