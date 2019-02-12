Search

Norfolk church encourage others to become ‘Places of Welcome’ after social success

PUBLISHED: 10:25 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 22 February 2019

Christ Church Norwich is encouraging others to open their doors to the community after its successful ‘chat over a cuppa’ events. Picture: Shawn Tomlinson

Christ Church Norwich is encouraging others to open their doors to the community after its successful 'chat over a cuppa' events. Picture: Shawn Tomlinson

Archant

A church in Eaton is encouraging others to open their doors to the community after its successful ‘chat over a cuppa’ events.

The Revd Shawn Tomlinson the curate at Christ Church Norwich. Picture:Shawn TomlinsonThe Revd Shawn Tomlinson the curate at Christ Church Norwich. Picture:Shawn Tomlinson

Christ Church Norwich began the social event in a journey to become part of the Places of Welcome network.

Places of Welcome is a growing group of local community groups that provide neighbourhoods with places where people feel safe to belong, connect and contribute.

The Rev Shawn Tomlinson, curate at Christ Church, said: “Chat over a cuppa has been a wonderful addition to our church community, through this weekly gathering we have deepened existing friendships and have had the privilege of making new ones.”

Christ Church Norwich is encouraging others to open their doors to the community after its successful ‘chat over a cuppa’ events. Picture: Shawn TomlinsonChrist Church Norwich is encouraging others to open their doors to the community after its successful ‘chat over a cuppa’ events. Picture: Shawn Tomlinson

Since starting the event in March 2018, the church now sees 35 people coming for a cup of tea and a chat every Monday afternoon.

To find out more about Christ Church and their chat over a cuppa event, visit their website.

