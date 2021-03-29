Norfolk's winter beauty captured in stunning video

Video

Published: 10:18 AM March 29, 2021

Winter, spring, summer and autumn - north Norfolk's beauty takes different forms throughout the year.

And now Sheringham filmmaker Chris Taylor has set out to capture the seasons on the north coast by producing a series of four short films.

Mr Taylor said he filmed the first in the series, titled 'A year on the wild North Norfolk coast - Winter', mostly around his home in Sheringham due to the lockdown.

As well as stunning images of the winter's snow, Mr Taylor used camera traps to film a badger sett and discovered a rare, pale 'erythritic' badger living in the area. Other wildlife caught on film include roe deer, muntac, foxes, a huge flock of pink-footed geese and a Canada goose.

He said: "The intention of the series of films is to show people the huge array of wildlife we have here on the coast, to show that north Norfolk is beautiful throughout the year - not just the summer - and to bring some of the coast to people that haven’t been able to get here recently or those that are stuck inside shielding."

Mr Taylor said the project had also been good for his wellbeing - as he is self-employed he said he had received little help from the government throughout the lockdowns.

He said: "Having a project like this has taken my mind off the worry a little and hopefully it will bring other people a little escape from the dark times we are all going through at the moment."

Mr Taylor said the film had given him a chance to reconnect with his father, a naturalist, Moss Taylor.

For the films featuring the other seasons, Mr Taylor said he wanted to film underwater along the chalk reef and would check back in on the badger family.

He said: "I will also be filming with some of the people that use the coast in various ways including sea swimmers, crab fishermen, the Coastal Exploration Company, documenting a trip on the famous wooden sailing barge Juno based at Blakeney and flying over the coast at high altitude in a private plane to capture shots that I just couldn’t get with a drone."



















