North Norfolk's coast in 2020 captured in stunning video

Published: 5:30 AM December 27, 2020

The stunning beauty of the north Norfolk coast has been showcased in a new video by Sheringham-based filmmaker Chris Taylor.

Mr Taylor has produced 'A Year On The North Norfolk Coast' from footage he shot throughout 2020, using both drones and handheld cameras.





Mr Taylor said he finished editing the 11-minute film just as people were being discouraged from visiting the coast in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

He said: "I hope that this will serve as a 'virtual visit' and we look forward to welcoming visitors as and when it is allowed in 2021."

Chris Taylor and Leanne McColm snorkeling off the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk



The film starts by showing the New Year's Day Dip at Sheringham as the year began "much like any other", before the first lockdown hit and nature was left largely to itself as people stayed at home.

There is also footage of rutting deer at Holkham Estate, and of the River Glaven at Bayfield Hall, near Holt, where Mr Taylor was commissioned to document the reintroduction of meanders to the water flow, after the river was straightened in Victorian times.

He said the project had already encouraged animals such as lamprey eels and water voles back thanks to slower-moving sections of the river.

The River Glaven at Bayfield. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Mr Taylor said: "The results are incredible, with many species of wildlife returning to this previously barren waterway."

The weather's power is showcased in footage of summer downpours and winter storms, and there are also shots of a sperm whale, which sadly washed up on the beach at Weybourne in November.

Fishing for mackerel off the coast, collecting samphire on the marshes and snorkeling on the chalk reef are also featured.

Mr Taylor said: "From the empty expanses of salt mash and mudflats to the bustling coastal town and villages, pine woods, rugged cliffs, sand dunes, carefully managed parks and estates, and the unique chalk reef - each playing host to a huge array of flora and fauna, Norfolk has it all.

"North Norfolk is good for the soul in so many ways sand i feel glad to have called it home for all my life."





Low tide over the North Norfolk coastline at Cromer. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Low tide at Sheringham. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A storm batters Cromer Pier. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Dawn at Sheringham. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Dawn at Sheringham. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

The coastline at Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Looking out to sea at Wells. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Stunning colours at Wells. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

The beach huts at Wells. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Grey seals at Morston. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A grey seal at Morston. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Felbrigg Hall. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Felbrigg Hall. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Looking towards Weybourne. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Skelding Hill at Sheringham. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Clear waters off Sheringham. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Clear waters off Sheringham. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Spider crabs in the reef off Sheringham. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A compass jellyfish off the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

The windmill at Cley. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Common prawn in north Norfolk's waters. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A velvet swimming crab off Sheringham. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A compass jellyfish off Weybourne. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Foraging brown shrimp off the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Blakeney Point. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

The RNLI station at the end of Cromer Pier. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Sea thrift on Sheringham cliffs. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Holkham Hall. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A sperm whale's body washed up on the beach at Weybourne. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A sperm whale's body washed up on the beach at Weybourne. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A grey seal on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Grey seals on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

A grey seal on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk



