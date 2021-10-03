News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From Norfolk to New York - Sheringham shipwreck made CBS famous

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:00 PM October 3, 2021   
Chris Taylor, from Sheringham, was asked to film himself for his interview on CBS Saturday Morning, about the shipwreck of the SS Commodore. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

North Norfolk's "miles of sandy beaches and historic fishing villages" have been introduced to millions of viewers across the US thanks to a shipwreck discovery.

Chris Taylor, a filmmaker from Sheringham, was out snorkeling when the stumbled across the remains of the SS Commodore which ran around near the town in 1896.

Chris Taylor, from Sheringham, was asked to film himself for his interview on CBS Saturday Morning, about the shipwreck of the SS Commodore. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

 

Although the shipwreck had been previously identified, it was covered with sand, and Mr Taylor's underwater and drone images of its remains caused a sensation in September

Mr Taylor has now been interviewed about the find on CBS Saturday Morning, which is based in New York City and watched by around three million American viewers.

The wreck of the SS Commodore, which ran aground off Sheringham in 1896. 

The wreck of the SS Commodore, which ran aground off Sheringham in 1896. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Mr Taylor said: "I was pleased they introduced it by talking about the 'miles of sandy beaches', it's good for the local area. It was an interesting experience - we talked for about eight minutes but they only used about 10 seconds of that." 

Mr Taylor is now planning on making a longer film about the SS Commodore, in collaboration from Sue Gresham.  

Wreck of the Commodore

Chris Taylor, a Sheringham photographer, used a drone to take aerial pictures of the wreck of the Commodore. - Credit: christaylorphoto.co.uk


Sheringham News

