'The shameless six' - Sutton slams clubs which sought Super League

Published: 8:14 AM April 21, 2021

Former Norwich City footballer Chris Sutton has described the withdrawal of the so-called 'big six' from the European Super League as "one of the greatest nights" in the game.

But the ex-Canaries striker dubbed Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham as "the shameless six", after their dramatic withdrawal from the controversial breakaway competition on Tuesday night.

The six Premier League clubs had joined forces with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan to create a rival competition to the Champions League.

Chris Sutton has branded the clubs which wanted to form the European Super League as "the shameless six". - Credit: Archant

That had prompted fury among fans because its 'founder members' - who were all apparently unhappy with UEFA's proposed changes to the Champions League - were to be granted automatic entry each year.

The European Super League has announced it is considering "appropriate steps to reshape the project", but It met with immediate and fierce condemnation from across the sporting and political spectrum.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Sutton, who had previously blasted the plans, said: "I think last night was one of the greatest nights we've had in our game, but the question is how on Earth did we get here? There's still a lot of questions which need answering."

It had been a "depressing" few days and branded the clubs which wanted to take part in the European Super League as "the shameless six".

You may also want to watch:

He said: "They totally underestimated the fans across the country and credit to the fans across the country - they galvanised and got together.

"It wasn't going to be sport. It wasn't going to be a competitive league and goes against all sporting integrity.

"Everybody stood up together and this is a huge victory for the football family, but it's going to be very difficult for people to forgive these six clubs."

Fellow former Norwich City star Darren Huckerby welcomed news that Manchester City, who he played for, had pulled out, tweeting "Rightly so!"

Former Canaries defender Jon Newsome tweeted: "Delighted the ESL is stopped in its tracks and huge punishments need to now be applied.

Former Norwich City defender Jon Newsome. - Credit: Archant

"Shows just what cowards these owners/boards are though, if it was truly to "save football" then they'd have persevered.

"Football must learn and change from this."

Well that didn’t last long did it?

Delighted the ESL is stopped in its tracks & huge punishments need to now be applied.

Shows just what cowards these owners/boards are though, if it was truly ‘to save football’ then they’d have persevered.

Football must learn & change from this — Jon Newsome (@jon_newsome) April 21, 2021

James WIld, North West Norfolk MP tweeted that: "Fans showed their opposition and strong government and other voices have hopefully helped sink this damaging - not super - idea."

North West Norfolk MP James Wild. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020



