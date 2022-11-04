National award success for rural crime police officer

PC Chris Shelley was given his Rural Crime Enforcer of the Year award by zoologist and TV presenter Megan McCubbin - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A Norfolk police officer who led an investigation into a gamekeeper who was illegally killing birds of prey has scooped a national award.

PC Chris Shelley, a rural crime officer from Norfolk Constabulary, has been named the Rural Crime Enforcer of the Year for 2022 at the 33rd annual Crime Enforcers Conference, organised by wildlife charity WWF.

PC Shelley is regarded as one of the force's drone operators after recently leading an investigation into Weeting gamekeeper Matthew Stroud who admitted killing birds of prey as well as several other wildlife offences.

Norfolk Constabulary nominated PC Shelley for the award in recognition of his achievements within his role, such as training 12 rural crime champions across the county and creating and delivering training to control room call takers.

Paul Sanford, Norfolk chief constable, said: “Chris is an excellent police officer and his knowledge, passion and determination regarding rural matters is second to none.

"I know he cares deeply about supporting our rural communities and tackling rural crime.

"He’s an asset to policing in Norfolk and this award is richly deserved.”

The awards are judged by organisations including National Police Chiefs’ Council, National Wildlife Crime Unit and Defra.