Visually-impaired RAF worker taking on 'March in March' challenge

Published: 8:52 AM March 27, 2021 Updated: 9:47 AM March 27, 2021

Chris Pattle, who works at RAF Honington, is taking on the March in March for Combat Stress - Credit: Chris Pattle

A familiar face at one of the region's RAF bases is taking on a charity challenge to help ex-service personnel overcome post-traumatic stress.

Chris Pattle is a well-known civil servant at RAF Honington and currently works as an office machinery clerk in the Logistics Support Flight department.

Since lockdown began, he has been planning a challenge in aid of a worthy cause and has opted for the March in March, an initiative started by veterans' mental health charity, Combat Stress.

On Saturday (March 27), Mr Pattle will tap with his walking stick from the Thurston Fox and Hounds to the Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds, on a route totalling more than 10 miles.

"Like most charities, Combat Stress has been hit hard in the past year and every support is deserving to their cause," he said.

"As a visually-impaired person who proudly works alongside the Royal Air Force, I feel the need to do my bit to take up this challenge."

To donate, visit events.combatstress.org.uk/fundraisers/christopherpattle/marchinmarch.