Swarms of bugs and Chris Packham to invade Norwich

Chris Packham at the Big Bug Tour launch at intu Lakeside - which is coming to intu Chapelfield. Picture: Matt Alexander / Plain Speaking Agency www.mattjalexander.com

Norwich is to be invaded by a swarm of bugs - but keep your insect repellent at bay.

Meet giant minibeasts at intu Chapelfield from 31 August. Picture: Matt Alexander / Plain Speaking Agency Meet giant minibeasts at intu Chapelfield from 31 August. Picture: Matt Alexander / Plain Speaking Agency

The dozen bugs, which are sculptures, will inhabit three floors of intu Chapelfield from Saturday August,31 to Saturday September, 28 as part a national tour.

They will be joined by TV presenter and wildlife expert Chris Packham on the opening day.

And alongside supersize honeybees and famous naturalists, visitors can expect the buzzing of phones as the bugs will be able to send text messages with interesting facts about nature.

The Big Bug Tour was launched as research revealed being closer to nature makes us 67pc happier.

Mr Packham said: "More needs to be done to reconnect people with nature and start caring for and realising the importance of the bugs in your backyard. intu's Big bugs on tour is shining a big magnifying glass on this and is a fantastic initiative to alert to the importance of nature in our lives."