Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Swarms of bugs and Chris Packham to invade Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:33 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 23 August 2019

Chris Packham at the Big Bug Tour launch at intu Lakeside - which is coming to intu Chapelfield. Picture: Matt Alexander / Plain Speaking Agency

Chris Packham at the Big Bug Tour launch at intu Lakeside - which is coming to intu Chapelfield. Picture: Matt Alexander / Plain Speaking Agency

www.mattjalexander.com

Norwich is to be invaded by a swarm of bugs - but keep your insect repellent at bay.

Meet giant minibeasts at intu Chapelfield from 31 August. Picture: Matt Alexander / Plain Speaking AgencyMeet giant minibeasts at intu Chapelfield from 31 August. Picture: Matt Alexander / Plain Speaking Agency

The dozen bugs, which are sculptures, will inhabit three floors of intu Chapelfield from Saturday August,31 to Saturday September, 28 as part a national tour.

You may also want to watch:

They will be joined by TV presenter and wildlife expert Chris Packham on the opening day.

And alongside supersize honeybees and famous naturalists, visitors can expect the buzzing of phones as the bugs will be able to send text messages with interesting facts about nature.

The Big Bug Tour was launched as research revealed being closer to nature makes us 67pc happier.

Mr Packham said: "More needs to be done to reconnect people with nature and start caring for and realising the importance of the bugs in your backyard. intu's Big bugs on tour is shining a big magnifying glass on this and is a fantastic initiative to alert to the importance of nature in our lives."

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Large fire at salvage yard

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Press conferences LIVE: Klose fit for Norwich but Chelsea suffer Kante blow

Timm Klose at Norwich City's training on Thursday ahead of Chelsea's Premier League visit Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the crash happened. Photo: Google Maps

Running column: Mark Armstrong is trying to stay disciplined to emerge from slump

Emma Jacobs has clearly got her running mojo after the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

New look for discount store as it celebrates 10th birthday

New look QD store in North Walsham. Picture: QD Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists