Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

PUBLISHED: 08:11 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 14 February 2019

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Alexandra Road Newsagents

A Norwich marketing consultant has won a month-long battle to be reimbursed for a late Christmas gift that was never delivered.

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road NewsagentsA Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Chris Gould claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver taking away his Xbox One from a newsagents after the shopkeeper refused to accept it.

The 27-year-old, from Edinburgh Road, said despite presenting the company with the footage, it initially refused to reimburse him for the £150 games console.

Now, after being contacted by this newspaper, Hermes has finally admitted a mistake was made and offered Mr Gould a full refund.

“It’s been the worst customer experience I have ever had,” said Mr Gould, who purchased the console as a late Christmas present for his girlfriend.

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road NewsagentsA Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

“I’ve shown them CCTV of their driver walking out of the shop with my package, yet they were out right ignoring this.

“They are just going by what their forms say. I understand having trust in your staff and systems, but when there is CCTV proving the contrary to this, how can you ignore that.”

Mr Gould said he ordered the console along with four games from a reputable seller on Ebay on December 28, 2018.

He claimed the seller used the Hermes click and collect service and Mr Gould chose for the company to deliver it to the newsagents on Alexandra Road.

He received notification the item was dropped off at 12.59pm on December 31 and a delivery note showed it was signed for by someone called “Mr”.

But when Mr Gould when to pick up the item on January 9, it was not there.

Instead, the shopkeeper said he had not accepted the parcel as it did not have an ECP number, which is a unique identification code.

Mr Gould said: “I go into this store on a regular basis, as it’s my local shop and I know the shop keeper quite well, but I still asked to see CCTV that he had not accepted the parcel, to which he obliged.”

The footage shows a man attempting to deliver a parcel, but then taking it back out.

A member of staff at the newsagents confirmed they do not accept items without an ECP code as the shop does not receive commission without one.

Despite showing Hermes the CCTV, he said the company had refused to reimburse him - even after it carried out an investigation.

Now, the company has apologised to Mr Gould.

A Hermes spokesman said: “This delivery was booked through a third-party supplier and was rejected due to missing information.

“The courier in question wrongly marked the parcel as delivered before it was sent back to the depot, and we have since provided him with additional training.

“We apologise to this customer for any inconvenience caused and we will be processing a refund for the full value of the item.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

Norwich City councillors have hit back at claims they are

Norwich Theatre Royal announce new season including Kinky Boots

The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists