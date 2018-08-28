Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

PUBLISHED: 15:49 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 18 January 2019

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The daughter of a late celebrity hair dresser has taken over his salon to provide support for women who have lost their hair to illness.

Emma Joyce is proud to carry on her late father Chris Chapman's legacy at the newly re-named eleve11 salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil DidsburyEmma Joyce is proud to carry on her late father Chris Chapman's legacy at the newly re-named eleve11 salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The daughter of a late celebrity hair dresser has taken over his salon to provide support for women who have lost their hair to illness.

Emma Joyce, who lives on Barbastelle Crescent in Hethersett grew up watching her father Chris Chapman provide specialist hair dressing for women affected by cancer treatment and said she was proud of the work he did from his salon Chris Chapman Hair Solutions on The Street in Brooke.

When the popular hairdresser lost his battle to cancer in June 2018, many of his customers feared they would no longer be able to access the expert wig services.

However 29-year-old Mrs Joyce, who also works as a photographer, said she was determined to continue his legacy and has re-branded the business to feel more modern.

The eleve11 salon run by Emma Joyce, the daughter of former celebrity stylist Chris Chapman. Picture: Emma JoyceThe eleve11 salon run by Emma Joyce, the daughter of former celebrity stylist Chris Chapman. Picture: Emma Joyce

She said: “Taking over the salon has been a lot of work but I feel very strongly and passionately that I want to make my dad proud by carrying on.

“When I’m here I feel closer to him and helping people who have lost their hair to cancer is an incredibly rewarding thing to do, which is why he loved it.”

As well as straight forward hair dressing, the salon provides professional wig consultations to help women find the right colour, size and cut to suit their needs.

Mrs Joyce said she had witnessed first hand the transformational power the service had on women going through chemotherapy and that finding the right wig helped patients regain their confidence.

The eleve11 salon in Brooke has a fresh feel. Picture: Emma JoyceThe eleve11 salon in Brooke has a fresh feel. Picture: Emma Joyce

The busy mother, whose son turns two next month, will be working part time in the salon alongside her photography job and is looking to hire two new stylists to help keep the business going.

Her mother, Carole Riches, is also trained in wig services and will be helping Mrs Joyce keep on top of the packed schedule.

The salon has been treated to a fresh refurbishment by interior design company Waldorf Farrow.

The new owner said: “I love the re-design, it feels stylish and has a Scandinavian feel to it.

The newly refurbished and re-branded eleve11 salon in Brooke which was owned by Emma Joyce's late father Chris Chapman. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe newly refurbished and re-branded eleve11 salon in Brooke which was owned by Emma Joyce's late father Chris Chapman. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Existing customers are pleased to see we’re still running and the new look has gone down really well.”

Most Read

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Nine-month-old baby boy involved in Prince Philip crash

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Cliff edge’ warning as Norfolk County Council’s budget black hole widens to £70m

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Is this the most romantic holiday retreat in Norfolk?

A romantic retreat with a differenc; the Triumphal Arch. Pic: Mark Berwick

Norwich City v Birmingham City: The Lowdown

It was honours even when Daniel Farke and Garry Monk met on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists