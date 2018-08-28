Daughter of late celebrity hair dresser takes over much loved salon

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:09 17 January 2019

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The daughter of a late celebrity hair dresser has taken over his salon to provide support for women who have lost their hair to illness.

Emma Chapman, who lives on Barbastelle Crescent in Hethersett grew up watching her father Chris Chapman provide specialist hair dressing for women affected by cancer treatment and said she was proud of the work he did from his salon Chris Chapman Hair Solutions on The Street in Brooke.

When the popular hairdresser lost his battle to cancer in June 2018, many of his customers feared they would no longer be able to access the expert wig services.

However 29-year-old Mrs Chapman, who also works as a photographer, said she was determined to continue his legacy and has re-branded the business to feel more modern.

She said: “Taking over the salon has been a lot of work but I feel very strongly and passionately that I want to make my dad proud by carrying on.

“When I’m here I feel closer to him and helping people who have lost their hair to cancer is an incredibly rewarding thing to do, which is why he loved it.”

As well as straight forward hair dressing, the salon provides professional wig consultations to help women find the right colour, size and cut to suit their needs.

Mrs Chapman said she had witnessed first hand the transformational power the service had on women going through chemotherapy and that finding the right wig helped patients regain their confidence.

The busy mother, whose son turns two next month, will be working part time in the salon alongside her photography job and is looking to hire two new stylists to help keep the business going.

Her mother, Carol Riches, is also trained in wig services and will be helping Mrs Chapman keep on top of the packed schedule.

The salon has been treated to a fresh refurbishment by interior design company Waldorf Farrow.

The new owner said: “I love the re-design, it feels stylish and has a Scandinavian feel to it.

“Existing customers are pleased to see we’re still running and the new look has gone down really well.”

