Acclaimed local choreographer creates 24-hour solo performance

PUBLISHED: 17:18 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 21 May 2019

Rosemary Lee ahead of her choreographed 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft�s First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An acclaimed choreographer and filmmaker will return to her seaside home to perform at the First Light Festival, after drawing from her experiences in the town for the dance routine.

Lyn Matthews rehearsing ahead of her 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft�s First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLyn Matthews rehearsing ahead of her 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft�s First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rosemary Lee, who now lives in London has sculpted a dance performance titled Circadian - the natural process which regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

Within the five-minute solo performance, the 60-year-old has weaved in her experiences growing up in Lowestoft.

She said: "Growing up on the east and on this particular beach had a bearing on the work I make."

Over the course of 24 hours on every hour, 24 dancers aged 10 to 80 will perform a short solo accompanied by a song performed live by singer, Isaac Lee-Kronick.

Cecil Rowe rehearsing ahead of his 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft�s First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCecil Rowe rehearsing ahead of his 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft�s First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"When they first approached me knowing I was local - they told me the concept which was celebrating dawn and the quality of light in Lowestoft which really isn't celebrated enough.

"My work wouldn't be as it is if I hadn't grown up here. Especially in the east, I feel there is a real influence of the light the relationship between water and land, the erosion and salt marshes," she said.

The performance will start with the youngest dancer and end with the eldest the following day, each dancer is from East Anglia or has ties to the region.

From left to right, Mary Davies, Cecil Rowe, Lyn Matthews, Diego Robirosa and Rosemary Lee rehearsing ahead of their 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft�s First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFrom left to right, Mary Davies, Cecil Rowe, Lyn Matthews, Diego Robirosa and Rosemary Lee rehearsing ahead of their 24 hour dance performance at Lowestoft�s First Light Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"The first dancer is the youngest and the last dancer is the oldest so every dance that happens from noon, one o'clock, two o'clock, three o'clock - the dancer there is progressively an older dancer," she said.

At the age of three, the choreographer began dancing at the Phyllis Adams School of Dance.

Over the last 30 years, she has created works from large-scale to solo works, video installations and short films.

Both her father and grandfather and great-grandfathers were directors of the Lowestoft Fisheries Laboratories, which is now known as the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas).

The multi-arts, sports, food and drink festival will take place at Lowestoft's South Beach on June 22. Entry to the event is free, however some of the events are ticketed.

