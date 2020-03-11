The perfect Mother's Day gift for the mum who has everything

Find the perfect present to say thank you this Mothering Sunday. Image: Getty Images Pandora Studio

Mums are special, and Mother's Day is a wonderful way to show appreciation for everything they do.

This turquoise turtle design is from the Nicole Barr range in store at Tim Clayton Jewellery. Image: Nicole Barr This turquoise turtle design is from the Nicole Barr range in store at Tim Clayton Jewellery. Image: Nicole Barr

To help you find the perfect 'thank you' we spoke to jewellery expert Tim Clayton, owner of Tim Clayton Jewellery in Kings Lynn, and put together some good Mother's Day gifts that will impress your mum this year.

Fine jewellery

A simple jewellery gift will be treasured for life.

Tim says: 'You'll find an excellent range of both traditional and modern jewellery at our store in Kings Lynn.'

'Our Nicole Barr enamelled jewellery range is rather special and is made up of beautiful, delicate earrings, brooches, necklaces and bracelets.'

A beautiful Kate of Kensington platter is something your mum can make use of around the house. Image: Kate of Kensington A beautiful Kate of Kensington platter is something your mum can make use of around the house. Image: Kate of Kensington

The Nicole Barr jewellery is inspired by animals and nature and includes items such as poppy-red ladybird stud earrings, and a turquoise turtle pendant necklace.

Personalised, engraved jewellery

Nothing says 'I love you' like a personal touch - she'll know you've taken the time to not only get her a beautiful present, but also go the extra mile with an engraving.

Get a special message engraved on a new watch or bracelet. Your mums name scribed on a simple pendant or locket with a silver chain will make a lasting impression.

'Our lockets and other silver jewellery pieces are very popular, and we also engrave photo frames, mirror compacts and lipstick cases - the list is almost endless,' says Tim.

Timeless watch

Watches are worn to make a statement and to complement your outfit - as well as tell the time!

'I would recommend the Danish Design watches as a Mother's Day present. There's a good range of face sizes and shapes, and the watches come in rose gold, yellow gold and silver plate on leather and metal straps,' Tim explains.

Danish Design watches - and other timepieces - can be found in store at Tim Clayton Jewellery.

Sculptures and ceramics

Choose a 'real life' ceramic or bronze sculpture as a surprising gift for your mum.

'Penkridge Ceramics are a good present for anyone that loves nature and the garden. They are natural decorative pieces that will enhance any interior,' says Tim.

'We'd also recommend you take note of the Julie Hulme & Richard Cooper collections in our store.'

'Her ceramic sculptures are inspired by her time in the countryside each animal's humorous personality has been captured beautifully by Julia - they'd make a really lovely present for anyone.'

The Richard Cooper bronze collection ranges from large leaping hares, painted bronze poppies and bird sculptures, to small collectible Butler & Peach animals. There are also large nickel coated resin sculptures featuring hares, giraffes and elephants, as well as small painted resin bronze ornamental mice.

Something a bit different

Why not get mum something unique she can make good use of?

Kate of Kensington's handcrafted, multi-purpose platters are ideal for the mum that likes a creative home. Hand-made in the UK from start to finish, the platters can be used as placemats, chopping boards or simply for decoration.

There are also reed diffusers, coasters and various sizes of tiles to choose from.

'The Kate of Kensington gifts are truly stunning. All the products are focused around themes, such as 'The British Collection: Bees' and 'Country Companions: Fox & Rabbit',' Tim explains.

At Tim Clayton Jewellery you'll discover all of the above and more; you are bound to find something there that will bring a smile to your mum's face on Mother's Day. The King's Lynn store is open 9 am - 5.30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

For more inspiration go to www.timclaytonjewellery.co.uk, contact the team on 01553 772329 or via info@timclaytonjewellery.com.

Visit the store at 21-23 Chapel Street, King's Lynn PE30 1EG.