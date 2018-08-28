Search

Advanced search

Choirs unite to raise money for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 16:37 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:37 16 November 2018

Broadland Youth Choir and Broadbeat Choir at the Forum - December 10th 2017. Photo: Julian Claxton Photographer

Broadland Youth Choir and Broadbeat Choir at the Forum - December 10th 2017. Photo: Julian Claxton Photographer

Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

Norfolk and Waveney’s cancer charity, Big C, has recruited more than 20 choirs who will sing and raise funds to make a difference for those affected by cancer this Christmas.

Brand manager at Big C, Greg Pye, said: “Our Christmas Choirs programme is now in its third year and it is always a special moment when the choirs come together and spread Christmas cheer to help those in our community for who this can be a challenging time of year.

“There are such a broad range of styles among the choirs and music for every taste performed by young and older. We’d urge local people to catch a performance if they can. Any donations to Big C are very gratefully received.”

In the past Big C’s Christmas Choirs have raided over £10,000. Many of the performances take place at The Forum in Norwich. For the full schedule please visit fundraise.big-c.co.uk/event/christmas-choirs/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast