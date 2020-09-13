Choir returns to perform at Norwich Cathedral for first time in six months

Members of the choir at Norwich Cathedral have performed in its first sung eucharist for six months.

Choir members recently returned for rehearsals and performed for the first time in months at the service on Sunday (September 13).

Since the resumption of public worship in July, services have been held without singing, until the government’s latest guidance now allows cathedral choirs to sing but not the congregation.

The Rev Canon Aidan Platten, Canon Precentor at Norwich Cathedral, said: “Singing has been at the heart of worship in Norwich Cathedral since its foundation when the monks chanted their services.

“Worship is always supposed to give a glimpse through the gates of heaven; those open gates seem to be open even wider when our prayers are lifted heavenward by the voices of our choir.”

Choirs are currently not performing in the traditional choir stalls, but in the nave to allow for social distancing.