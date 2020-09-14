Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted Archant

Vandals have smeared chocolate spread over outdoor gym equipment in a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chocolate spread covers the handles of outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted Chocolate spread covers the handles of outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

The sticky mess covered the seats and handles of the equipment at North Walsham Memorial Park making it unusable and there was also broken glass on the ground.

A family, who wished to remain anonymous, discovered the mess when they visited the popular park on Sunday afternoon.

They said because the equipment was covered in so much chocolate they were forced to abandon their visit, staying less than half-an-hour before going home.

A member of the family said: “The place was a mess, we gave up after about 15 minutes and came home. We had made a point to go there because normally it’s a nice park but it was such a mess.

Chocolate spread and broken glass covers the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted Chocolate spread and broken glass covers the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

“The kids didn’t want to go home but when there’s sticky chocolate all over the place and broken glass on the floor you give up quite quickly.”

They said while they would put up with a little bit of litter, the chocolate spread would have had to be put on the equipment deliberately.

“You can understand a bit of rubbish here and there but there’s an intent to this, someone has found it funny, it’s not just a few crisp packets lying around. To smear chocolate spread about [takes intent].”

The outdoor gym in North Walsham’s Memorial Park was installed in August 2019 by North Walsham Play which was set up in collaboration with the town council three years previously to address the lack of play and fitness equipment in the area.

Chocloate spread has been found all over the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted Chocloate spread has been found all over the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

The fitness equipment was number three of five priorities set out by the group to address the lack of play equipment in and around North Walsham.

Both North Walsham Play and the town council have been contacted for comment.