Search

Advanced search

Video

Young carer, 10, does 26-hour Lego building challenge to raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:59 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 29 April 2020

Chloe Watson has been a young carer for several years and is fundraising for young carer charities. Picture: Chrissie Watson

Chloe Watson has been a young carer for several years and is fundraising for young carer charities. Picture: Chrissie Watson

Archant

Chloe Watson is only 10 but cares for members of her family.

Chloe Watson, 10, is a young carer and is raising money for other young carers. Picture: Chrissie WatsonChloe Watson, 10, is a young carer and is raising money for other young carers. Picture: Chrissie Watson

Her mother Chrissie, a full-time mum and parent/carer, is hard of hearing and has mental health problems, and her eight-year-old brother has ADHD.

For the past six years Chloe, from Old Costessey, has provided emotional support including keeping her brother calm if he is struggling and reminding her mother to take medication.

Ms Watson, 31, said: “She is my little superstar. She has done so much for me and knows to hug me when I am crying. Her caring role just developed.”

Now Chloe, a Costessey primary school pupil, has decided to extend her support even further and is taking part in a non-stop 26-hour Lego marathon to raise money for other young carers.

Chloe Watson is taking part in a 26 hour lego challenge to fundraise. Picture: Chrissie WatsonChloe Watson is taking part in a 26 hour lego challenge to fundraise. Picture: Chrissie Watson

Ms Watson said: “I am so proud of her and what she is doing – but it is just Chloe all over. She is such a bubby, generous and very caring child.”

The idea came out of the blue, although Chloe had been inspired by other 2.6 challenges and has a life-long devotion to Lego.

Ms Watson said: “She loves Lego and it is the only thing she can sit down and complete, although it will still be a real challenge for her.

“She did complete the Harry Potter castle Lego, which is the second biggest Lego set, in 21 hours when her Nan bought it for her for Christmas.”

Chloe said she was excited but a bit nervous about doing the challenge.

The marathon kicked off at 10am on Tuesday and Chloe, with Ms Watson, stayed up through the night to finish at 12pm on Wednesday.

Ms Watson said: “She is very determined - even lunch she ate with one hand while building Lego with the other.”

Chloe spent 13 hours making sets, mainly on the theme of Harry Potter, and the remaining 13 hours free building.

To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChloeWatson26hrlegochallenge

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘You just feel hopeless’ - Couple stranded aboard cruise ship’s desperate plea to come home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's
Drive 24