Young carer, 10, does 26-hour Lego building challenge to raise money for charity

Chloe Watson has been a young carer for several years and is fundraising for young carer charities. Picture: Chrissie Watson Archant

Chloe Watson is only 10 but cares for members of her family.

Her mother Chrissie, a full-time mum and parent/carer, is hard of hearing and has mental health problems, and her eight-year-old brother has ADHD.

For the past six years Chloe, from Old Costessey, has provided emotional support including keeping her brother calm if he is struggling and reminding her mother to take medication.

Ms Watson, 31, said: “She is my little superstar. She has done so much for me and knows to hug me when I am crying. Her caring role just developed.”

Now Chloe, a Costessey primary school pupil, has decided to extend her support even further and is taking part in a non-stop 26-hour Lego marathon to raise money for other young carers.

Ms Watson said: “I am so proud of her and what she is doing – but it is just Chloe all over. She is such a bubby, generous and very caring child.”

The idea came out of the blue, although Chloe had been inspired by other 2.6 challenges and has a life-long devotion to Lego.

Ms Watson said: “She loves Lego and it is the only thing she can sit down and complete, although it will still be a real challenge for her.

“She did complete the Harry Potter castle Lego, which is the second biggest Lego set, in 21 hours when her Nan bought it for her for Christmas.”

Chloe said she was excited but a bit nervous about doing the challenge.

The marathon kicked off at 10am on Tuesday and Chloe, with Ms Watson, stayed up through the night to finish at 12pm on Wednesday.

Ms Watson said: “She is very determined - even lunch she ate with one hand while building Lego with the other.”

Chloe spent 13 hours making sets, mainly on the theme of Harry Potter, and the remaining 13 hours free building.

To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChloeWatson26hrlegochallenge