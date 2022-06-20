MP condemns 'selfish' railway strikes, but Norfolk charity boss backs action

Norwich MP Chloe Smith has condemned this week's rail strikes, calling those behind it "selfish".

However, the head of a Norfolk justice charity has backed the action, saying that to support the strike is to support workers' rights at large.

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the largest railway industrial action in decades.

The RMT has said that its members are striking because of "pay freezes, threats to jobs and attacks on their terms and conditions".

But Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has said she is “very frustrated" at the action, adding: “Improving transport is one of my priorities for Norwich.

"I have worked for many years to get better rail services, so I understand the vital role of the railways in supporting many people in Norwich every single day.

"I know how much disruption these strikes will cause.

"It is extremely disappointing that the unions are calling for industrial action right when the railways are beginning to recover from the pandemic.

“I condemn these rail strikes and urge the unions to try to find a better solution.

"However, the reality is that the unions are not prepared to enter serious discussions with Ministers.

“The Government cannot support union demands for huge government-funded pay increases, especially when many railway staff are already being paid far more than teachers, nurses, and emergency workers.

“Unfortunately, many services here in Norwich will be impacted by the Union leaders’ selfish and limited attitude.”

However, the CEO of Norfolk Community Law Service, Jane Basham disagrees, saying: "I’m seeing lots of anti-Trade Union rhetoric but not much on the appalling wage gap between the rail industry's workers.

"Cleaners are on minimum wage or station controllers on £20,000 while the Network Rail CEO earns up to £590,000.

"I don’t mind train drivers, who have our lives in their hands, earning a decent salary.

"Hard-earned rights are at risk. Basics like sick and holiday pay have been fought for and won by trade unions. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

"To care about rights and justice means a default position of support for our rail workers."