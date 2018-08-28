Search

Family run fish and chip shop wins national award

PUBLISHED: 13:49 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:15 06 November 2018

Chish and Fips owners Indy Singh and Hardeep 'Heidi' Kaur. Photo: Hardeep Kaur

Chish and Fips owners Indy Singh and Hardeep 'Heidi' Kaur. Photo: Hardeep Kaur

A long established fish and chips shop in Norwich has been recognised for its service and quality.

Chish and Fips, on Angel Road, Norwich has been awarded The Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2019.

Joint owners Indy Singh and Hardeep ‘Heidi’ Kaur said Chish and Fips has been established for around eighty years with a regular customer base, and that some of its elderly patrons could remember coming to the shop when they were young.

The husband and wife team have run Chish and Fips for the last 10 years of its long history in the community and they said that winning an award motivated them to keep going with the business.

They said: “It’s really good to know that we have a good product and good service and that’s why people keep coming back.”

Chish and Fips is joined by 460 other restaurants across the UK in being awarded the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2019.

The winners were announced publicly on November 1 and according to The Good Food Guide, all of the restaurants that received the accolade were recognised for “exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category.”

What’s your favourite fish and chips shop? Let us know in the comments.

