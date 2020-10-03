Road temporarily closed following chip pan fire

Three fire crews, police and East of England Ambulance Service responded at 7.28pm on Friday, October 2 following a chip pan fire at a home on Weston Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter Archant

A householder was taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in a chip pan fire.

Two fire crews from Lowestoft South and a crew from North Lowestoft were called out following reports of a house fire with persons reportedly inside.

They responded at 7.28pm on Friday, October 2 and on arrival they found a chip pan ablaze at the home on Weston Road, Lowestoft, with the householder outside and being assisted by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

The road was temporarily closed by police for about 30 minutes, but with “persons accounted for” according to a brigade spokesman, the chip pan fire was quickly tackled and put out with the scene cleared at 8.07pm.

The spokesman added: “One casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service,” as the person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.