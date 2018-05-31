Firefighters respond to chimney fire
PUBLISHED: 17:21 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 07 December 2019
A chimney fire was quickly dealt with by firefighters.
Crews from Halesworth fire station and Bungay fire station were alerted following reports of a chimney fire in South Elmham St Cross.
Firefighters were alerted at 3.47pm on Saturday, December 7 to the blaze on Common Road, South Elmham St Cross.
They spent more than 30 minutes at the scene and soon had the chimney fire under control, with the scene cleared at 4.21pm.
