Search

Advanced search

Firefighters respond to chimney fire

PUBLISHED: 17:21 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 07 December 2019

A chimney fire was tackled in South Elmham St Cross.

A chimney fire was tackled in South Elmham St Cross.

Archant © 2010

A chimney fire was quickly dealt with by firefighters.

Crews from Halesworth fire station and Bungay fire station were alerted following reports of a chimney fire in South Elmham St Cross.

Firefighters were alerted at 3.47pm on Saturday, December 7 to the blaze on Common Road, South Elmham St Cross.

They spent more than 30 minutes at the scene and soon had the chimney fire under control, with the scene cleared at 4.21pm.

Most Read

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Chain to reopen city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Farke responds to Leitner rift rumours

Moritz Leitner has to fight his way back in Norwich City's Premier League plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman billed £6,500 for life-saving surgery following brain bleed in Belgium

Bridget Baraona has been sent a £6,500 medical bill after having emergency brain surgery in Belgium. She is pictured here with her father Alex. Picture: Bridget Baraona

Woman’s flat windows nailed shut by council for more than a year

Cambria Gayfer, 51, lives on the 13th floor of Normandie Tower, Norwich. She said the council have nailed shut her windows because they were loose and falling down, but that was a year ago. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Air ambulance responds after young girl suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a medical emergency in Gorleston. Photo: EAAA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists