Firefighters respond to chimney fire

A chimney fire was tackled in South Elmham St Cross. Archant © 2010

A chimney fire was quickly dealt with by firefighters.

Crews from Halesworth fire station and Bungay fire station were alerted following reports of a chimney fire in South Elmham St Cross.

Firefighters were alerted at 3.47pm on Saturday, December 7 to the blaze on Common Road, South Elmham St Cross.

They spent more than 30 minutes at the scene and soon had the chimney fire under control, with the scene cleared at 4.21pm.